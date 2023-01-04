Las Vegas increases cap on how many dogs, cats allowed in residences

Dogs generic
Dogs generic(Pixabay (custom credit) | Pixabay)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:47 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to help address the influx of animals being taken in by local animal rescues, the city of Las Vegas has increased its cap on how many dogs or animals are allowed in a residence.

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved increasing the number of dogs or cats that can be kept at at a particular residence without a specific permit.

According to the city, the approval will now allow up to six dogs or cats, up from the previous allowed four animals.

