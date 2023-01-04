Henderson police investigate 3-vehicle crash involving stolen vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a stolen crash Wednesday morning that involved a stolen vehicle.

According to Henderson police, at about 10:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S. Green Valley and Paseo Verde Parkways in reference to a crash involving three vehicles.

The preliminary investigation indicates that an officer was attempting a traffic stop on a vehicle when the car failed to yield and fled the attempted stop, and subsequently caused a collision with two other vehicles.

Police said three suspects fled from the vehicle, which was later confirmed to be stolen.

“All three suspects were quickly located and taken into custody,” according to Henderson police.

Authorities said two people from the vehicles which were struck were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while two other people were evaluated at the scene.

The area was temporarily closed for investigation but reopened just before 1 p.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

