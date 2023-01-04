The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:22 PM PST|Updated: 20 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That iconic rainbow on Hawaii license plates will soon be a thing of the past.

The city confirms the rainbow plates will be retired.

There’s no timeline yet on when new plates will be issued and it’s not clear how the process of choosing a new design will work.

What is clear: Your old Hawaii plates could soon be collector’s items.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the city manages the contract statewide for license plate design.

The current rainbow plate was first issued in 1991.

