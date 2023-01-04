Governor Lombardo pledges unity after taking oath of office in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo took the oath of office in a public ceremony in Carson City on Tuesday.

“I stand before you to say with overwhelming humility that I’m ready to serve as Nevada’s 31st Governor,” said Governor Lombardo.

Governor Lombardo was officially sworn in, in a private ceremony on Monday. He told the crowd at the Carson City Community Center on Tuesday while people have faced a tough couple of years, he would work to correct course with the “Nevada way.”

“It’s rooted in the notion that no challenge is insurmountable,” he said.

The Governor said while seeking office he pledged to not seek new taxes or an increase in existing taxes.

“It’s a promise I shall keep,” the Governor said to a round of applause.

He also pledged to expand school choice and improve school security. And said he would create safer streets by eliminating “soft on crime” legislation. He also promised to re-energize the economy. And Governor Lombardo promised to make strides in Nevada by working together with lawmakers.

“We all have a responsibility to the future,” said the Governor.

FOX5 talked with the Democratic Senate Majority Leader, who attended the event, for a response to the Governor’s speech.

“I very much think there is a path for us to work together. Certainly, we disagree on some policy issues and those are the discussions we’re going to have this next legislative session,” said Senator Nicole Cannizzaro.

However, the Senator said she wants to hear more specifics about the Governor’s ideas at his upcoming State of the State Address.

