Forecast Outlook- 1/4/2023

Another storm is marching in off the Pacific Ocean, bringing increasing rain across Southern Nevada on Thursday.

Clouds are increasing ahead of Thursday’s storm system. A few light scattered showers remain in the forecast this afternoon with high temperatures staying cool with mid to low 50s around the valley.

Rain will be increasing Thursday morning and will continue into the afternoon. 0.05″ to 0.25″ of rain is forecast around the Las Vegas Valley with high temperatures in the mid 50s. It will turn breezy with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

While it’s raining in the valley, we’re looking at more snow up in the mountains. A Winter Storm Warning begins Thursday morning for the Spring Mountains where 6 to 15 inches of new snow is forecast.

The storm moves out on Friday with some more sun in the mix. High temperatures hold in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll stay dry on Saturday before the chance for some more showers returns Sunday into early next week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.