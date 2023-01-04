Bail reduced for aunt accused of driving drunk, killing 2 toddlers in North Las Vegas

KaLeah Manning
KaLeah Manning(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Jan. 4, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bail was reduced for a woman accused of driving drunk in North las Vegas and killing two toddlers, her nieces.

According to attorney Dan Winder, KaLeah Manning’s bail was originally set at $100,000. During Wednesday’s hearing, a judge reduced that bail to $50,000 with conditions like alcohol monitoring.

Manning is accused of splitting a bottle of tequila with a friend Dec. 11 before getting in the car and driving her sister, Raenysha Washington, and her nieces, 2-year-old Rose and 3-year-old Taylor Wilmer. According to an arrest report, Manning failed to make a turn on Scott Robinson Boulevard and slammed head-on into a large palm tree.

The children were not in proper car seats, according to police, with the girls sitting in the third row of the van using the second-row seat belts.

Police said Manning’s blood alcohol was .19, more than twice the legal limit.

Washington posted her $25,000 bond before Christmas, Winder said.

The next hearing for Manning and Washington was set for Feb. 22, Winder said.

