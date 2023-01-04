Authorities say road rage suspect fired at Las Vegas police before shot, killed by officers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update Tuesday after an incident last week in which officers shot and killed a suspect in a road rage incident.

According to LVMPD, a stolen gun situation evolved into a road rage incident that ended in a deadly police shooting last Friday morning near Nellis and Bonanza.

Las Vegas police said at about 11:01 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers received a call for service in regard to a road rage incident that was caught on camera by another driver.

During the road rage incident, officers said the suspect, identified by police Tuesday as William Konkol, 60, pointed a gun, which had been stolen from a motorcyclist earlier in the day, at another driver.

LVMPD said officers attempted to stop Konkol after the incident, but hr refused to stop, leading to police having to forcibly stop his vehicle.

Police said Konkol attempted to drive his vehicle towards officers and fired once at them. Officers then returned fire, striking Konkol, who died on scene, LVMPD said.

Authorities said Konkol fired one round at police with the stolen gun. LVMPD added that the three officers involved fired between 10 to 17 rounds.

The Friday incident marked LVMPD’s 8th fatal officer-involved shooting for 2022, according to the department.

