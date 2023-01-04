“Another Las Vegas shooting” man threatened to commit terrorism over divorce, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Rancho Cucamonga, CA man is facing a charge of threatening to commit a terroristic act after he said “another Las Vegas shooting is about to happen,” at his estranged wife’s workplace, according to authorities.

Justine Santos, 29, is currently out on bond following his arrest Dec. 30.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on Dec. 28 officers were dispatched to an undisclosed business in reference to a man making threats.

The alleged victim, who is Santos’ wife, said Santos and her are currently separated while divorce proceedings continue. She said on Nov. 21 he had shown up to her place of work and yelled at employees, demanding to see her while they hid from him.

She told police on Dec. 28 that earlier that day, Santos said in a text message to her “They told you to break up with me so I should go in there and kill them all. Wait I’ll plan it all out. Another Las Vegas shooting is about to happen.”

Santos was coming back to Las Vegas for the New Year’s Eve celebrations and would have access to guns, she told police.

On Dec. 30, the counter-terrorism unit interviewed Santos who admitted to making the threats and apologized. Santos was placed under arrest.

His next hearing is Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.