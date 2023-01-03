Woman accused of extreme DUI in deadly Surprise crash assaulted officer, docs say

Brown was booked on charges of manslaughter, endangerment, DUI, DUI over .08 and DUI over .150.(Surprise Police Department)
By Peter Valencia and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged DUI driver is facing additional charges as court documents revealed the woman tried assaulting officers and appeared to have resisted arrest following a deadly wreck in Surprise.

Police say 29-year-old Chelsey Brown showed multiple signs of impairment after she allegedly rear-ended another vehicle near Bell Road and Parkview Place. The driver of the other car, 57-year-old Daniel Duran, lost control and swerved toward a median, hitting a palm tree. He died at the scene. Police say that Brown, however, kept driving and sideswiped another car before she hit a tree in the median.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Surprise family remembers grandfather killed by suspected drunk driver on New Year’s Day

Court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family on Tuesday allege that Brown smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech, and was yelling profanity, with officers describing her as “argumentative and combative” at the time of her arrest from the crash scene.

After she was booked into the Surprise jail, Brown reportedly tried to get out of her handcuffs. While she was told to stop or would be sent to a jail cell, she continued. At one point, court paperwork said, Brown began fighting with officers, kicking one in the leg twice and trying to assault another. She was restrained and then transported to MCSO custody.

Authorities also confirmed that she was about three times over the legal limit, with breathalyzers recording levels at “.240″ and “.229.”

TRENDING: ‘We’ve never seen him’: Family of Phoenix murder victim says they didn’t know suspect

Brown faces two counts of extreme DUI, two counts of DUI, aggravated assault on an officer, endangerment, and manslaughter.

