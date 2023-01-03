Police: Driver had ‘strong odor of alcohol’ in crash that killed 2 tourists near Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New details were released Tuesday related to the case of a woman accused of killing two people in a DUI hit-and-run incident on Dec. 28.

Mykael Terrell, 28, is charged with two counts of reckless driving, two counts of DUI resulting in death, and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident. She is being held at Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the scene around 7:40 p.m. after receiving a call of a hit-and-run that involved two pedestrians near 4th Street and Fremont Street.

According to the coroner’s office, the victims were identified as Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., 44, both of Hobbs, New Mexico. William Baxter was pronounced dead at the scene while Kristie Baxter died at the hospital.

Police have said the victims were crossing the intersection against a “don’t cross” pedestrian signal when the crash occurred.

New details from the arrest report are as follows:

An EMT nearby before the crash observed a red minivan, later identified as being driven by Terrell, near Bridger and 4th Street traveling at a high rate of speed, nearly striking someone. Las Vegas police identified the vehicle as a burgundy GMC Acadia SUV.

“It kept going as I was watching and then I saw [the victims] one went right and one went left,” the EMT stated to police. They went to the scene and started doing CPR to the victims.

Investigators learned of Terrell’s license plate number from traffic cameras and went to her address where they found the same car with a damaged windshield.

According to the report, officers knocked on Terrell’s door, saw her look out the window, but she refused to come to the door. An officer got on a bullhorn and Terrell eventually was taken into custody.

During questioning, Terrell told detectives she was driving when two pedestrians “came out of nowhere. She hit them, freaked out and went home.”

She denied drinking any alcohol or using any marijuana. However, police said in the report that she had a “strong odor of alcohol on her breath.” A blood sample was taken from Terrell, though the results are not listed in the report.

Should Terrell post bail, she is not allowed to drive and must wear an ankle bracelet electronic monitor.

Her next court date is Wednesday.

