LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died in a motorcycle crash near Lake Mead Boulevard and North Loz Feliz Street headed towards Frenchman Mountain, according to Nevada State Police troopers.

Drivers should expect intermittent road closures in the area for the next few hours.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.