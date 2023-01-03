Las Vegas police say man shot, killed roommate after argument

Jesus Mendoza-Zarate
Jesus Mendoza-Zarate(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:52 AM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after his roommate shot and killed him following an argument between the two, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that officers responded to a residence near the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue at approximately 5:49 a.m. Monday.

Police said officers located a man inside the residence who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Arriving medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on scene, LVMPD said.

The police investigation indicates that the victim had been in a verbal argument with his roommate, later identified as Jesus Mendoza-Zarate, 24.

The argument escalated to a physical altercation, according to police, during which Mendoza-Zarate took out a handgun and shot the victim.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Police say Mendoza-Zarate was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for open murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

