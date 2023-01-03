Las Vegas Mayor Goodman calls on California to complete I-15 widening

Traffic in Primm generic
Traffic in Primm generic(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:23 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With travelers heading back to Southern California after the New Years holiday facing an 18-mile backup Monday, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is calling on improvements to be completed.

In a tweet sent Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Mayor Goodman said that “once again” travelers spent “hours and hours” on the Interstate 15 as they tried to return home.

Goodman went on to call on California, saying the state “must step up and complete widening of I-15 between stateline and Barstow.”

Mentioning the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans), Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Mitch Landreiu, White House senior advisor and infrastructure implementation coordinator, in the post, Goodman added that, “the drive times remain intolerable.”

