Henderson police arrest man accused in several home break-ins

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man suspected of robbing several homes in Henderson was arrested by police Dec. 31, the Henderson Police Department announced Tuesday.

Justin Victory, 40, faces charges of burglary while in possession of a gun, home invasion with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun at an occupied structure, and four counts of attempted robbery.

According to officials, reports of burglaries in the area of the 700 block of Nogales Drive began around early that morning. Police responded to a call in the area around 3:20 a.m. and gained a description of the suspect.

Victory was found and placed into custody without incident. Police learned Victory had entered or attempted to enter several homes in the community before his arrest.

Victory is being held on $200,000 bond at the Henderson Detention Center as of Tuesday. His next court date is not known.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.