Guest hits $255K jackpot Tuesday at Las Vegas Strip property
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:05 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property had a nice start to the week after hitting a massive jackpot Tuesday.
According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who was not identified, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $255,148.00 on UltimateTexas Hold’em Tuesday morning at The Cromwell.
The winning hand was a Royal Flush of Diamonds, the company said.
No further information was provided.
