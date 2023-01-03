Guest hits $255K jackpot Tuesday at Las Vegas Strip property

Guest hits $255K jackpot Tuesday at Las Vegas Strip property
Guest hits $255K jackpot Tuesday at Las Vegas Strip property(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:05 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property had a nice start to the week after hitting a massive jackpot Tuesday.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who was not identified, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $255,148.00 on UltimateTexas Hold’em Tuesday morning at The Cromwell.

The winning hand was a Royal Flush of Diamonds, the company said.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Justin Victory
Henderson police arrest man accused in several home break-ins
A worker drives a lift during preparations at the Las Vegas Convention Center before the start...
CES 2023: Tech world to gather, show off gadgets in Las Vegas
Traffic in Primm generic
Las Vegas Mayor Goodman calls on California to complete I-15 widening
PHOTO: Jeremy Renner as "Clint Barton / Hawkeye" in the Marvel Studios "Avengers: Endgame",...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident in Nevada