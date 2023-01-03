Forecast Outlook- 1/3/2023

Another storm is marching in off the Pacific Ocean, bringing increasing rain across Southern Nevada on Thursday.

Clouds will be increasing on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s storm system. It will stay mainly dry on Wednesday for Las Vegas; we just have the slight chance for a few isolated showers. High temperatures stay cool with mid to low 50s around the valley.

Rain will be increasing during the day on Thursday. 0.10″ to 0.30″ of rain is forecast around the Las Vegas Valley with high temperatures in the mid 50s. It will turn breezy with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

While it’s raining in the valley, we’re looking at more snow up in the mountains. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for late Wednesday night through late Thursday night. 3 to 10 inches of snow is forecast over the Spring Mountains along with wind gusts to 40 mph.

The storm moves out on Friday with some more sun in the mix. High temperatures hold in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll stay dry on Saturday before the chance for some more showers returns Sunday into early next week.

