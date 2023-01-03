CCSD advising of internet outage Tuesday morning

The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.((Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) | FOX5)
Jan. 3, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District says it is experiencing an internet outage Tuesday morning.

According to the district, students and staff may experience problems with connecting to virtual class sessions and other educational resources.

CCSD said it is working to restore internet service as soon as possible.

The district also advised that safety is not an issue during the outage.

“Updates will be posted as we receive additional information. School will resume as normal at this time,” CCSD said.

