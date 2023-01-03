Body armor donated to North Kansas City police dog

North Kansas City Police Department K9 Bark.
North Kansas City Police Department K9 Bark.(Provided by NKCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Body armor has been donated to a North Kansas City police dog named Bark, giving the K9 protection from bullets and being stabbed.

Nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated the protective vest, which has been embroidered to say: “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

The 501(c)(3) was established in 2009 with the goal of providing protectives vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. The body armor is custom fitted and is made in the U.S. Since being established, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided 4,845 vests to police dogs in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. Both private and corporate donations made that possible.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. will take donations in any amount, but a single donation of $960 will sponsor a single vest.

For more information, call 508-824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org.

