87-year-old woman dies weeks after Dec. 15 crash in west Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An 87-year-old woman has died several weeks after she was involved in a Dec. 15 crash in the west valley, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred at approximately 4:53 p.m. on Dec. 15 at North Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze traveled northbound on Rampart Boulevard in the left-turn lane approaching Del Webb Boulevard, police say. A 2018 Ford Escape traveled southbound on Rampart Boulevard, approaching Del Webb Boulevard.

According to police, the collision occurred when the Chevrolet turned left into the path of the Ford, which then struck the Chevrolet in the intersection.

Emergency medical personnel transported both drivers to University Medical Center, the release said.

LVMPD says the 87-year-old driver of the Chevrolet suffered critical injuries from the crash while the 60-year-old driver of the Ford sustained “suspected minor injuries.” The release states that both drivers were expected to survive and the department’s collision investigation Section did not respond to the collision scene.

Police advised that the Clark County Coroner’s office notified authorities that despite all life-saving efforts, the driver of the Chevrolet succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced deceased on Jan. 2, police said.

With the crash taking place last year, her death marked the 153rd traffic-related fatality for 2022.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The collision remains under investigation by Las Vegas police.

