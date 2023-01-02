RTC: Heavy post-holiday traffic from Las Vegas to Southern California, Arizona

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Drivers leaving Las Vegas for both Southern California and Arizona are being met with long delays on Monday.

According to RTC, as of noon, the agency was seeing an 18-mile delay on the Interstate 15 to the Nevada-California stateline:

#FASTALERT 12:00 PM, Jan 02 2023

Travel Alert: Heavy Holiday Traffic,

I-15 South to California,

18 Mile Backup to NV-CA Stateline.

Prepare for long delays. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 2, 2023

In addition to Southern California traffic, RTC has advised that those heading to Arizona should also prepare for long delays.

RTC advised of “slow traffic” on the Interstate 11 south from College Drive through Railroad Pass.

#FASTALERT 12:00 PM, Jan 02 2023 Travel Alert:

Heavy Holiday Traffic to Arizona, Slow Traffic I-11 South, College Drive thru Railroad Pass,

Prepare for Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.