RTC: Heavy post-holiday traffic from Las Vegas to Southern California, Arizona

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:11 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Drivers leaving Las Vegas for both Southern California and Arizona are being met with long delays on Monday.

According to RTC, as of noon, the agency was seeing an 18-mile delay on the Interstate 15 to the Nevada-California stateline:

In addition to Southern California traffic, RTC has advised that those heading to Arizona should also prepare for long delays.

RTC advised of “slow traffic” on the Interstate 11 south from College Drive through Railroad Pass.

