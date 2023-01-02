Police: Witnesses stop alleged DUI driver from leaving scene of fatal North Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect accused of killing a pedestrian and wounding another in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon has been identified by the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The driver, identified as Fernando Reyes, 21, is charged with numerous traffic infractions plus DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, and reckless driving.

According to North Las Vegas police reports, officers responded to the area of Aliante and Nature Park for a reported car versus pedestrian collision at around 2:38 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators learned a car, allegedly driven by Reyes, backed into another vehicle at the southbound turn lane at the Aliante and 215 overpass.

Reyes got out of the car, but when asked for his insurance information by the owner of the other car, he then reportedly got back behind the wheel and drove off at a high rate of speed, police said.

As he approached Nature Park, he ran a red light and struck another car, which sent his vehicle onto the sidewalk where it hit two pedestrians, according to police.

One pedestrian died at the hospital while the other received medical treatment for serious injuries. The other driver declined medical attention.

Police said Reyes attempted to flee the second scene on foot but was stopped by witnesses.

Officers found Reyes showed signs of impairment from marijuana use.

He is being held without bond at the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. His next court date has not been set as of Monday morning.

