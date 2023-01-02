Pedestrian killed after hit by car in North Las Vegas

Two pedestrians were hit and one died after a crash in North Las Vegas near Aliante and Nature...
Two pedestrians were hit and one died after a crash in North Las Vegas near Aliante and Nature Park on Jan. 1, 2023.(NLVPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:55 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian was killed and another was injured after they were hit by a car in North Las Vegas Sunday afternoon.

According to North Las Vegas Police, the crash happened at Aliante near Nature Park around 2:38 p.m. Jan. 1. Police said a small SUV hit another vehicle and two pedestrians on the sidewalk.

Both pedestrians were taken to University Medical Center for treatment. A woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at UMC. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify her once next of kin is notified.

The other pedestrian was identified as a man in his 60s. The driver was also taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown, police said.

NLVPD said driver factors, such as speed are impairment, are unknown as of Sunday evening.

