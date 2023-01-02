Motorcyclist becomes first traffic fatality of 2023 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Las Vegas police generic/file photo(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:42 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 29-year-old motorcycle rider died in the first traffic-related fatality of 2023, according to Las Vegas police.

In a news release, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that at about 12:26 a.m. Sunday morning, a fatal motorcycle versus fixed object crash occurred at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue.

According to LVMPD, evidence at the scene indicated that a Ducati motorcycle was traveling southbound on Annie Oakley Drive, approaching a stop sign at the T-intersection at E. Harmon Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist failed to stop for the posted stop sign and entered the intersection.

The front of the Ducati then struck the raised curb on the south side of the intersection and left the roadway, the release said.

The front of the Ducati and the rider struck a luminary support and brick wall to a residence, according to police. Arriving medical personnel pronounced the rider deceased on scene.

The man’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The crash marks the 1st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2023, the release says.

The crash remains under investigation.

