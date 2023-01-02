Las Vegas Fire & Rescue accepting applications for explorer program

A Las Vegas Fire Department truck is seen. (Eric Green/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:26 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that it’s accepting applications for those interested in participating in the explorer program.

According to LVFR, the program is open to those age 15.5 to 25 years old.

The explorer program will introduce participants to a career in fire service, LVFR says.

Click HERE for more information.

