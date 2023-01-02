Las Vegas Fire & Rescue accepting applications for explorer program

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that it’s accepting applications for those interested in participating in the explorer program.

According to LVFR, the program is open to those age 15.5 to 25 years old.

The explorer program will introduce participants to a career in fire service, LVFR says.

