LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights will play in the team’s first-ever Winter Classic next January.

According to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, the Golden Knights will face off against the Kraken in the Jan, 1, 2024, Winter Classic in Seattle.

BREAKING: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announces the Golden Knights will be playing in the Jan. 1st 2024 Winter Classic, against the Kraken in Seattle#VegasBorn — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) January 2, 2023

The game will be held at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.