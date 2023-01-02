Golden Knights face Colorado Avalanche after shootout win

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after defeating the Nashville Predators in overtime of an...
The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after defeating the Nashville Predators in overtime of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:58 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (25-12-2, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-13-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 in overtime.

Colorado has a 19-13-3 record overall and a 9-6-3 record on its home ice. The Avalanche have a 15-5-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

Vegas has a 25-12-2 record overall and a 14-3-2 record in road games. The Golden Knights have scored 128 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank fifth in NHL play.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artturi Lehkonen has scored nine goals with 14 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Reilly Smith has 18 goals and 10 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has scored seven goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Pavel Francouz: out (lower-body), Martin Kaut: out (upper body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Andrew Cogliano: out (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Paul Cotter: day to day (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle), Jack Eichel: out (lower-body).

