Forecast Outlook 1/2/2023
Shower Chances Continue this Week
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
It was a wet start to 2023 in Las Vegas and it looks like the chances of more light showers will persist for this week
This week temperatures will hover near seasonal but with more rain chances.
We’ll have a brief break from the moisture Monday then another system is bearing down on us Tuesday. Widespread light rain moves in Thursday morning for southern Nevada. Confidence is low on exact amounts right now, but Las Vegas could see around .10″.
The weekend starts off dry, then another system arrives for Sunday into Monday
