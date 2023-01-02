Forecast Outlook-1/1/23

It was a wet start to 2023 in Las Vegas and it looks like the chances of more light showers will persist for part of the evening and will dissipate overnight.

This week temperatures will hover near seasonal but with more rain chances.

We’ll have a brief break from the moisture Monday then another system is bearing down on us Tuesday.

Wednesday into Thursday we see elevated rain chances a low moves onshore,

Most of the rain associated with it should stay in California but can’t rule out the possibility of showers because the low has allot of moisture embedded.

We see 60% chance of showers Thursday.

Then more dry weather before another system moves in next Sunday.

