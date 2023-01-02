Dog receiving treatment after found with multiple gunshot wounds in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog was found with several gunshot wounds in the east Las Vegas Valley last week, according to The Animal Foundation.

According to the nonprofit’s Facebook page on Monday, Animal Protection Services rushed the dog, named Max, to the foundation for medical care.

“Our veterinary team met a miserable, but sweet and loving boy,” the post reads.

X-Rays show numerous bullet fragments in Max’s head, back and shoulder. The 2-year-old dog also has a fractured skull.

“We’re not sure how long he has been on his own, but our veterinary team believes the gunshot wounds are older due to the level of infection present.”

The group said the fragments have been removed and the wounds have been cleaned. Max is also receiving antibiotics and pain medicine.

“Despite everything he’s been through, Max is gentle and trusting with every team member who comes near him,” The Animal Foundation said.

Max was found near Frenchman Mountain on Dec. 28, according to the shelter. The Clark County Animal Protection Services is investigating the case.

