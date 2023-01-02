Clark County School District to unveil first electric bus

Clark County School District bus.
Clark County School District bus.(FOX5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:21 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s largest school district now has its first electric bus.

The Clark County School District in Las Vegas will debut the new bus at a media event Tuesday.

The bus will actually go into circulation in the coming weeks.

District officials say it was obtained through grants from NV Energy and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection.

The school district claims to have the largest district-owned bus fleet in the country. It operates more than 1,500 routes and transports roughly 125,000 students a day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas welcomes first babies of 2023
Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Motorcyclist becomes first traffic fatality of 2023 in Las Vegas
Two pedestrians were hit and one died after a crash in North Las Vegas near Aliante and Nature...
Pedestrian killed after hit by car in North Las Vegas
Abner Dilawar
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 26-year-old man