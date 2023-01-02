70-year-old man arrested in deadly hit-and-run in east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man sought by police following a fatal hit-and-run on Dec. 28 was arrested Monday, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Carlos Lopez-Orellana, 70, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death. He is being held without bond at Clark County Corrections.

Officers responded to the scene near Boulder Highway and Russell Road Dec. 28 around 6:32 p.m. for a reported fatal automobile versus pedestrian hit-and-run collision.

Police learned a car, allegedly driven by Lopez, was traveling northbound on Boulder Highway when a pedestrian crossed the street and was struck.

Lopez kept driving, police said. Despite first responders rendering aid, the victim, later identified by the coroner’s office as Manuel Esqueda, Jr., 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said detectives located the silver 2000 Honda Passport involved in the hit-and-run on Monday and Lopez was taken into custody.

Lopez’s first appearance in court will be Tuesday.

