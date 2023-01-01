What’s in store for Las Vegas in 2023? A look at notable forthcomings

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 2023 brings new properties, new residencies, and major events to the Las Vegas Valley.

FOX5 compiled a short list of some notable dates, major events and turning points:

EARLY 2023

The XFL’s Las Vegas Vipers are set to make their debut in February, at a still yet-to-be-announced location. The Silverton hotel and pool deck are set to reopen after renovations.

⋅January 5-8: Consumer Electronics Show

⋅January 14: Gladys Knight at Buffalo Bill’s Casino

⋅February 5: NFL Pro Bowl Games @ Allegiant Stadium

SPRING TO SUMMER 2023

Renovations at the Miracle Mile should be completed.

⋅March 4-5: Big League Weekend

⋅March 6: Pennzoil 400

⋅March 18: Garth Brooks’ new residency @ Caesars Colosseum

⋅March 23 & 25: NCAA Men’s Basketball West Regional and National Invitation Tournament @ T-Mobile Arena

⋅March 24 & 25: Taylor Swift @ Allegiant Stadium

⋅March 24: Maroon 5′s residency starts at Park MGM

⋅April 1: Red Hot Chili Peppers @ Allegiant

⋅April 4: Las Vegas Aviators play their first home game against Oklahoma City

⋅May 5: B-52′s residency starts at The Venetian

⋅May 13: Sick New World Music Festival

⋅May 19-22: Electric Daisy Carnival and Resort World Hilton’s “EDC Hotel”

⋅May 20: Aces season begins away against the Seattle Storm

⋅May 27: Aces play their first home game against the L.A. Sparks

⋅May 30-July 18: World Series of Poker

FALL AND WINTER 2023

The Raiders will return for their fourth season in Las Vegas with a quarterback still unknown.

U2 has committed concert performances at the MSG Sphere in early Fall 2023, indicating a potential date for the project’s completion.

Fontainbleau on the north end of the Strip has projected an opening at the end of 2023.

Durango Casino and Resort has also projected a Fall 2023 opening and completion date.

Atomic Range, a 92,000 square foot golf entertainment facility has also projected a opening at the end of 2023.

The Pac-12 Championship game is also set to return to Allegiant Stadium.

⋅Oct 15: South Point 400

⋅Oct. 21: When We Were Young Festival

⋅Dec. 7 - 16: National Finals Rodeo

