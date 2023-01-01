Security measures in place to welcome 400,000 to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fireworks will light up the sky and concerts will be packed with people for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

“And the way the calendar plays out everyone’s going to be hanging around really until Monday,” Circa Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens said. “This is going to be the busiest New Year’s downtown Vegas has ever seen.”

In addition to the Fremont Street Experience NYE Time of Your Life Festival Saturday night, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is hosting its own music festival New Year’s weekend.

“What’s unique this year is we have a [Raiders] game on New Year’s day so we have even more people in town,” Community Ambulance senior director Glen Simpson said.

To make it all possible safety is top of mind for organizers, law enforcement and first responders.

“The first few hours of the New Year is when we see our highest peak for calls for service,” Simpson said. ”There could be anywhere from an additional 50-70 transports just for a particular ambulance company to take on.”

The Strip will feature more paramedics and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers in anticipation for a celebration larger than last year.

While part of Las Vegas Blvd. is shut down, around 4,000 metal barriers will control the crowds.

The Nevada National Guard also joins the front lines on the Strip with about 300 soldiers and airmen.

“One thing we have learned that when the citizens see the presence of the uniform, when they see us interacting with them and when they see us engaged it puts them more at ease,” Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry said. “Lets them know they are protected.”

Thursday night two people were shot on Fremont Street. This comes amid violence earlier this year that prompted the city of Las Vegas to add a curfew and for a few months metal detectors on weekends.

Barriers will be up Saturday night, because it will be a ticketed 21 and over event on Fremont Street to ring in the New Year.

“Downtown Las Vegas has done this many, many times,” Stevens said. “I think with some of the policies, and everything put it place it will be a lot of fun and a safe place to go.”

Starting New Year’s Eve 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. glass bottles, coolers, strollers and bags larger than 12x12x6 are banned from the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

