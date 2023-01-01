Pedestrian killed after hit by car in southeast Las Vegas

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:03 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a car Saturday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. Additional details on the identity of the pedestrian involved or the driver.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

Boulder Highway is closed from Gibson to Boulder Ranch Avenue for investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

