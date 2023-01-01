Man found dead in vehicle in central Las Vegas Valley

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said they received reports of a vehicle crashed into a waterline near Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive around 12:25 a.m. Dec. 31. When police arrived, they discovered a man in the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the man once next of kin is notified. Additional details weren’t immediately available. LVMPD Homicide is investigating.

