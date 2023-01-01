Las Vegas welcomes first babies of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The newest Las Vegas babies rang in the New Year in the first few hours of 2023.

Atticus Grayson Hernandez was born at 12:27 a.m. Jan. 1 at Mountain View Hospital to mother, Karla Vivaldo Bravo. Both are from Las Vegas. According to a hospital representative, Hernandez was born via C-section, weighing in at 6 lbs, 14 ounces and 19.5 inches long.

Not long after, also at Mountain View Hospital, a baby girl was born ringing in the New Year! Mother Brandi Taylor welcomed her daughter at 12:43 a.m.

Baby girl born to mother Brandi Taylor at 12:43 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023 at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas. (Mountain View Hospital)

Valley Health System welcomed its first baby of 2023 at Henderson Hospital. Shiloh was born at 12:51 a.m.

Baby Shiloh was born at 12:55 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023 at Henderson Hospital in Henderson. (Valley Health System)

Southern Hills Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 1:55 a.m. Gianna Ferrer Caso was born at 7 lbs, 3 ounces to mother Jacqueline.

Gianna Ferrer Caso, born at 1:55 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023 at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas. (Southern Hills Hospital)

