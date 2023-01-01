Las Vegas police: Man dies after robbery on New Year’s Day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after he was robbed near a business complex on New Year’s Day.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were called to the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Wynn Road, around 1:34 a.m. Jan. 1 after a report of a robbery. Arriving officers found a male victim suffering from injuries sustained during the robbery.

According to police, the man collapsed while he was speaking to officers. Medical personnel responded and the man was pronounced dead on scene. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the man once next of kin is notified.

LVMPD homicide is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

