Las Vegas police looking for missing 26-year-old man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a 26-year-old man last contacted on New Year’s Eve.

Abner Dilawar, 26, was last seen in Las Vegas, though police didn’t specify a location in the valley, or a time he was last seen. Dilawar is described as 5′6″, weighing 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. LVMPD didn’t have a description of what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about Dilawar is asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

