Las Vegas police looking for missing 26-year-old man

Abner Dilawar
Abner Dilawar(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:10 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a 26-year-old man last contacted on New Year’s Eve.

Abner Dilawar, 26, was last seen in Las Vegas, though police didn’t specify a location in the valley, or a time he was last seen. Dilawar is described as 5′6″, weighing 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. LVMPD didn’t have a description of what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about Dilawar is asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atticus Grayson Hernandez was born at Mountain View Hospital on Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:27 a.m.
Las Vegas welcomes first babies of 2023
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Tropicana, Rainbow
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Child dies, 5 others injured in Christmas day crash outside Las Vegas
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Pedestrian killed after hit by car in southeast Las Vegas