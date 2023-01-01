Forecast Outlook-01/1/23

An active band of rain and mountain snow is heading our way.

To start 2023 expect valley showers and mountain snow as the system takes aim at us.

Wind associated with this storm could bring gusts of up to 25 or 30 MPH Saturday night into Sunday.

Our local mountains have a wind advisory in place until 7 AM and a winter storm warning until 4 PM Sunday.

Behind this system temperatures will drop 8 to 12 degrees to start the week.

There is the possibility more rain will help bring in the first week of the New Year.

The latest computer models have a few storms bearing down on us but they aren’t expected to deliver any heavy amounts of rain.

