Child dies, 5 others injured in Christmas day crash outside Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A child was killed and five other people were injured in a crash outside of Las Vegas on Christmas Day.

Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Dec. 25 on Las Vegas Boulevard near Mile Marker 12, near Seven Magic Mountains between Las Vegas and Jean.

Police said a gray Chrysler Pacifica van was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard when the van failed to stay on the road, going off the right dirt shoulder and overturning.

State Police said there were six occupants in the vehicle at the time: four adults and two juveniles. One of the juveniles was pronounced dead on scene. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the child once next of kin is notified.

The other five occupants were taken to University Medical Center. State Police said an adult and the other juvenile suffered critical injuries.

