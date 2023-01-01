3 arrested in fatal shooting of Milwaukee postal worker

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - New court documents detail a possible motive in the murder of a Milwaukee postal worker, as federal investigators report two men followed him on his route for more than half an hour before his shooting.

As 44-year-old postal worker Aundre Cross delivered the mail on a snowy Dec. 9, federal investigators say two men, 36-year-old Kevin McCaa and 26-year-old Charles Ducksworth Jr., were following him in a silver Audi from at least 4 p.m. until 4:38 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the Audi waiting in an alley before a single gunshot can be heard and a man seen running back to the car.

Aundre Cross, a 44-year-old husband and father of three, spent 18 years with the United States Postal Service before he was fatally shot while on his route. (Source: WISN via CNN)

Cross was later found shot dead. The husband and father of three had spent 18 years with the United States Postal Service.

“I’m happy to hear that there have been three arrests made in this case. And I would like to believe, and I think this probably had something to do with it, the fact that individuals asked for people to step up and provide information,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

In a newly released criminal complaint, investigators suggest McCaa and Ducksworth were shipping drugs from California to addresses near their Milwaukee homes.

Investigators say they identified suspect packages scanned by Cross as part of his duties as a USPS letter carrier. A week before the murder, he scanned one package intended for Ducksworth as “delivery attempted – no access to delivery location.”

That package remains missing.

The documents detail surveillance videos from homes and cell phone data that law enforcement used to connect McCaa and Ducksworth to the Audi and to a footbridge where investigators say they discovered the murder weapon in a nearby creek.

Police arrested McCaa and Ducksworth on Tuesday. The federal complaint alleges the two killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.

A third person arrested, 34-year-old Shanelle McCoy, is accused of lying to investigators. She is the registered owner of the Audi. She told investigators she was using that car to make DoorDash deliveries at the time of Cross’ murder, but the criminal complaint says surveillance video shows she was driving Ducksworth’s car at that time.

