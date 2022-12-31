Nevada State Police anticipating more traffic than normal this holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The New Year’s celebrations are quickly approaching and with the holiday falling on the weekend, the Nevada State Police are urging those traveling on the roads to be prepared.

“We get an increased amount of traffic coming into the valley,” said deputy chief of highway patrol for southern command, Kevin Honea.

Major Kevin Honea said the NHP is anticipating significantly higher traffic flows than normal.

“Historically, we have seen the biggest delays on I-15 going into and coming back from California,” said Honea.

Honea said the NHP is prepared, and you will see them out on the roads this weekend.

“We have obviously assigned extra patrols out there,” said Honea. “We have freeway service patrol. We will be running specific routes down there.”

When going in and out of Vegas this weekend, Honea said your four- and half-hour drive could double when traveling on Sunday or Monday.

“With the weather being a variable, because we are getting conflicting weather reports, we recommended you pack some essentials. pack some water, pack some snacks, make sure your gas tank is full before you leave because you don’t know how long you are going to be sitting in traffic,” said Honea.

Honea says to also pack your patience, don’t drink and drive or speed.

“Speeds when you are leaving out on the I-15 with traffic that is going to be backed up conservatively for 12 to 17 miles,” said Honea.

