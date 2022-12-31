Forecast Outlook-12/31/22

Cloudy skies and showers are expected to close out 2022 and welcome in the new year.

A heavy band of moisture is sliding into the Las Vegas area Saturday that is forecast to bring showers to the valley and mountain snow above 7000 feet.

The system could generate several inches of snow at higher elevations and showers forecast around 11 PM.

Wind gusts for the valley could reach 40 MPH.

The low bringing the rain and snow, pushes east Sunday (New Years Day) with the wind shifting to a more northerly flow.

That wind shift brings us another round of cooler temperatures for the week ahead.

There is also a very good chance we could see wet weather for a few days to start 2023.

We will likely experience a break in the active weather Tuesday before the next wave of rain moves in.

The rain chances however drops for 100% overnight Sunday to 30% Tuesday and 60% on Thursday

