Forecast Outlook 12/31/2022

Another storm on the way for the weekend brings increasing rain for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

If you have plans outside during the day on Saturday, you’re looking dry. Rain picks up after sunset with the heaviest rain moving in as we approach midnight on New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 50s as we usher in 2023 at midnight. Along with the rain, wind may also be an issue for the fireworks with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range possible. Showers remain in the forecast on New Year’s Day Sunday with high temperatures holding in the mid 50s.

Forecast rainfall totals for the Las Vegas Valley will be around .25″. Up in the mountains, 8″ to 16″ of snowfall is in the forecast for Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Sunday.

We’ll stay in a cool and unsettled pattern next week with shower chances late Monday into Tuesday morning. More widespread rain is possible as we head into Thursday next week. Temperatures stay on the cool side with highs in the low 50s.

