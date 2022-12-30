Washington murder suspects taken in custody by North Las Vegas police after chase

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two murder suspects wanted by authorities in Lacy, Washington, were taken into custody by the North Las Vegas Police Department Friday afternoon after a chase.

According to NLVPD officer Alexander Cuevas, the department was contacted by Lacy Washington Police who were tracking two murder suspects, a male and a female.

According to Cuevas, NLVPD officers located the vehicle the suspects were driving in the area of North 5th and the 215 at around 11:30 a.m. A traffic stop was initiated and the suspect vehicle fled with officers in pursuit on the 215 eastbound, NLVPD said.

According to Cuevas, the suspects drove northbound on I-15 until their vehicle was spiked near mile marker 112 by Mesquite police.

Both murder suspects were taken into custody by North Las Vegas police officers near mile marked 117 at around 1:30 p.m., Cuevas said.

