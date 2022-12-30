Washington murder suspects taken in custody by North Las Vegas police after chase

Washington murder suspects taken in custody by North Las Vegas police after chase
Washington murder suspects taken in custody by North Las Vegas police after chase(NLVPD)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:32 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two murder suspects wanted by authorities in Lacy, Washington, were taken into custody by the North Las Vegas Police Department Friday afternoon after a chase.

According to NLVPD officer Alexander Cuevas, the department was contacted by Lacy Washington Police who were tracking two murder suspects, a male and a female.

According to Cuevas, NLVPD officers located the vehicle the suspects were driving in the area of North 5th and the 215 at around 11:30 a.m. A traffic stop was initiated and the suspect vehicle fled with officers in pursuit on the 215 eastbound, NLVPD said.

According to Cuevas, the suspects drove northbound on I-15 until their vehicle was spiked near mile marker 112 by Mesquite police.

Both murder suspects were taken into custody by North Las Vegas police officers near mile marked 117 at around 1:30 p.m., Cuevas said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MGM Resorts finalizes sale of Oct. 1 concert site on Las Vegas Strip
MGM Resorts finalizes sale of Oct. 1 concert site on Las Vegas Strip
Retired Southwest Airlines worker shows heart, volunteers to help reunite travelers with bags
Retired Southwest Airlines worker shows heart, volunteers to help reunite travelers with bags
Glittering Lights sets opening date for 2022 holiday experience
Glittering Lights cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘out of abundance of caution’
Las Vegas police investigating shooting involving officer Friday morning
Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect after road rage incident