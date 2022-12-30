Stidham ready to take over as starting quarterback for Raiders for final two games

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Raiders take the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, Jarrett Stidham will be the starting quarterback for Las Vegas.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr was being benched in order for the team to get a good look at Stidham.

The four-year NFL veteran spent three years as a backup quarterback in New England before being traded to the Raiders this past offseason. Sunday’s game will be his first NFL start.

“You dream of playing in the NFL as a kid and to start a game in the NFL is a dream come true,” Stidham said.

Stidham said he is approaching this week like he would any other game in terms of preparation, making sure to not make the moment any bigger than a normal NFL Sunday.

“Every week this year, I’ve been the backup and my routine has been the same and I’ve tried to keep it the same,” Stidham said. “If you try to overdo or overthink things it can be detrimental. So, I’ve just tried to prepare the way that I know how and the way that I feel good going into the game with the game plan.”

Carr is no longer at the Raiders facility, trying not to be a distraction. Stidham says he has spoken with Carr this week and that Carr has been nothing but supportive.

“The biggest thing, and this is what I’ve always appreciated about Derek, is just to always stay even, never get too high and never get too low,” Stidham said. “Football is an imperfect sport. You try to do the best that you can, you prepare hard every week but always just stay even.”

The Raiders and 49ers kick off at 1:05 on Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium. The game is airing on FOX5.

