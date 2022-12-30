Retiring rodeo clown ends Las Vegas NFR trip with nearly $500K jackpot

Retiring rodeo clown ends Las Vegas NFR trip with nearly $500K jackpot
Retiring rodeo clown ends Las Vegas NFR trip with nearly $500K jackpot
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:27 AM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A retiring rodeo clown is sailing off into the sunset with some extra money in his pocket after hitting a massive jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Jeff Reeves of Cortez, Colorado, was in Las Vegas working as a rodeo clown for the National Finals Rodeo when he hit the jackpot on the last day of his trip.

Caesars Entertainment says Reeves “lassoed in the first Mega Jackpot for $499,763 on Three Card Poker” at the newly-rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday.

The Horseshoe Las Vegas debuted this month after Bally’s underwent a complete rebranding.

The company says Reeves told them he plans on hanging up his boots and en joying retirement with his new winnings.

