Retired Southwest Airlines worker shows heart, volunteers to help reunite travelers with bags

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:10 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A retired Southwest Airlines employee showed plenty of heart, volunteering at the baggage claim at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid Airport to reunite travelers with their bags.

“Watching the news and seeing what’s going on, and knowing how overwhelming it can be-- rather than just sit home and do nothing, I’d rather come here and try to do what i could.” said Barbara Barry, who retired from Southwest three years ago after working for the airlines for 19 years.

“I still keep in contact with so many people here because they are family. I was just concerned for them,” she said.

With plenty of experience in customer relations, Barry steps in at Terminal One’s baggage claim, helping people while they are in line and answers questions.

Barry said she is glad that she has the time and energy in retirement to lend a helping hand to so many employees and passengers in need.

“Until I get too tired and know that it’s time to go home-- but I will come back tomorrow if I have to come back.

“I feel good doing this. I feel good that I’m helping customers and my co-workers,” she said.

Barry said that travelers are often tired and frazzled, but have been gracious as she helps them find their bags.

