2 injured after shooting near Fremont Street, suspect outstanding

By Cody Lee
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:34 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
UPDATE - 11:50 P.M.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, two people were shot near Fremont and 4th just after 10:15 Thursday night.

Police say both victims suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.

The suspect is still outstanding.

Police tell FOX5 the altercation appears to be isolated between the suspect and a group of people.

Extra Metro officers and the Las Vegas City Marshals have been assigned to the area to maintain normal crowd control on the Fremont Street Experience.

Detectives are currently investigating.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Heavy police activity is being reported near Fremont Street at Ogden and 3rd Street Thursday night.

A traffic camera in the area shows multiple police units.

Police activity near Casino Center and Ogden on December 29, 2022.
Police activity near Casino Center and Ogden on December 29, 2022.(RTC)

Police have not confirmed any information. FOX5 has a crew on scene gathering details.

Police activity reported near Fremont Street
Police activity reported near Fremont Street(Drew Andre/FOX5)

A portion of Fremont Street has also been blocked off. Reporter Drew Andre says the LED canopy is solid white and not displaying normal entertainment.

