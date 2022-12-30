Pedestrian injured after crash involving vehicle near Pecos, Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is in the hospital after police believe he was hit by a vehicle early Thursday evening near Pecos and Desert Inn Roads.

Officers responded to the crash west of the intersection just after 5:33 p.m. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Officers said they located the man who was “breathing but unconscious.”

Medical transported the pedestrian to the hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

No other details have been provided.

Check back for updates.

